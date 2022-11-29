What are Aura items in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

With items being so game-changing in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), understanding their different types can greatly affect your gameplay. While Direct-Damage items are explosive and Radiant items are dazzling, another type of item you might encounter is Aura items. They have their own related augments and can be very useful in spreading buffs around your team. So, in order to be a more-informed TFT player, let’s break Aura items down.

What is an Aura item?

Most TFT item types are fairly self-explanatory. Direct Damage items do bonus damage and Radiant items have boosted stats. In the case of Aura items, these items share buffs with nearby allies. Many times, these nearby allies include those in the same row or within a certain amount of adjacent hexes. This means that you can put a Zeke’s Herald on a unit like Graves so he gets a 30% attack speed bonus. Meanwhile, he can share that same attack speed boost with your entire backline. It’s a perfect and clever way to add even more powerful buffs to your frontline tanks or carry units while still giving them their perfect items. For example, properly built, golden Ezreal can get his Blue Buff, Giant Slayer, and Archangel’s Staff alongside that Zeke’s bonus from a nearby Twitch. And if you get the right item components, you can stack some of these Aura items and make some potent and frightening concoctions.

Aura items also have their own special Augment called Better Together. This Augment increases your Aura item buffs by 33% and gives you a Locket of the Iron Solari. For builds that rely on Zeke’s Herald or Protector’s Vow (like some Darkflight builds), this can be an invaluable addition to your game.

Which items are Aura items?