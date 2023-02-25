What are Primal Eggs in Pokémon Go?

Primal Eggs are appearing overlooking raids in Pokémon Go. These thunder-like eggs are a new type of raid available for a limited time, showing off some powerful Pokémon. However, these types of eggs have not appeared in Pokémon Go, and you might have some questions about how they work and why they’re spawning. Here’s what you need to know about Primal Eggs in Pokémon Go.

How do Primal Eggs work, and why are they spawning in Pokémon Go?

Primal Eggs are a unique type of raid in Pokémon Go where you can battle against Primal versions of Kyogre and Groudon. These Pokémon will have undergone a Primal Reversion, making them more powerful, similar to a Mega raid, but for these two iconic legendary Pokémon. Based on the Primal Egg you see appearing at a nearby raid, you’ll be battling against Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre, both powerful combatants.

Because these raids are similar to Mega raids, we recommend taking them on with a few friends. This should make these encounters easier, and not take these challenges lightly. However, the rewards for completing these raids are excellent, and you have a chance to catch a Kyogre or Groudon at the end.

When you defeat these two Pokémon, you will earn Primal Energy for your Groudon and Kyogre, unlocking their chance to go through Primal Reversion. This will allow you to use these unique Primal Pokémon in raids or walk around with them as your buddy. They work similarly to Mega evolving your Pokémon and offer various bonuses.

If you’re looking to earn Primal Energy for Kyogre or Groudon, take part in these raids or be on the lookout for specific Field Research tasks to earn this energy.