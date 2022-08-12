What are the answers to Lolita’s Riddles in Tower of Fantasy

With so much stuff to do in Tower of Fantasy, you will be kept busy for hours upon hours. This game has tons of side quests that you can complete as you journey across the world. One of the side quests that you can get is Lolita’s Riddles. While this quest isn’t the most exciting, it might just stump you. After all, Lolita has a bunch of riddles and is hoping you have the answer to them. Here are the answers to her questions.

Lolita’s Riddles answers

After you complete the first chapter of the game, you will unlock side quests in the Astra region. While most of these side quests involve tracking something down, defeating enemies, or gathering materials, Lolita’s quest is simple. She just wants you to answer some questions. These questions are all based on the story of the game that you have experienced so far, so they should be fairly easy, as long as you have been paying attention.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lolita can be found just outside of Astra Shelter where you start the game off. She will be standing next to the gate. Interact with her to start up her dialogue and get the questions rolling. Here are the questions and answers that she will ask you:

What is the name of the comet that Project Prism intends to capture? – Answer: The Comet, Mara

Which organization is credited with the invention of suppressors? – Answer: Hykros

Do you know what happens to ordinary people if they lose their suppressors? – Answer: They will turn in to aberrants

There are two kinds of Omnium Towers in the world: those that send Omnium, and those that receive it. Now then, do you know which Omnium Tower is the sending kind? – Answer: Tower of Fantasy

In total, how many Omnium Towers are there in the world? – Answer: Five

After you have answered all five of the questions correctly, Lolita will reward you with weapon upgrade items and EXP. A pretty great reward for answering some simple questions.