What are the undiscovered collectibles in The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Jungle is a hidden region within The Crater hidden region in the realm of Vanaheim. The Jungle’s most important feature is a dam that you need to destroy if you want to flood The Crater so that you can explore it by boat and get all the collectibles in The Plains and The Sinkholes. But The Jungle also has many collectibles of its own. It’s just that some of them might be marked “Undiscovered” when you first arrive.

How to get the undiscovered collectibles in The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Given that The Crater is a relatively open location with no set path through it, the exact number and nature of its undiscovered collectibles will depend on what you have (or haven’t) done before arriving there. But there could be as many as two collectibles listed as “Undiscovered”, as well as the following: one Nornir Chest, two Legendary Chests, two items of Lore, one Artifact, one of Odin’s Ravens, and three Dragon Hunts. The two undiscovered collectibles are a Casualty of war, and a Seasonal Stag.

How to get the Casualty of War in The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

The ghost who’s looking for a toy is near the Nornir Chest, and the toy itself is near the Odin’s Raven, guarded by two Ogres.

How to get the Seasonal Stag in The Jungle in God of war Ragnarok

To reveal and collect this collectible, you need to have started the Stag for All Seasons side quest Favor and collected the Yggdrasil Leaves from Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. The Stag is to the west of the Odin’s Raven and the toy, but you can’t get to it during the night, so you may have to use a Celestial Altar to change the time of day to daytime first.