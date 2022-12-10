What are the Weaponized Nuka Cola Schematics in Fallout 76? Answered

There are some confusing items that you can get in Fallout 76 and that increased with the release of the Nuka World on Tour update. Thanks to the update, you can get additional weapons and items that are sure to both astound and confuse you. One of the more confusing items in the game is the Weaponized Nuka Cola Schematics. Using them seems to unlock nothing. That is unless you go searching. This guide will give you all the information you need about the Weaponized Nula Cola Schematics in Fallout 76.

How to get the Weaponized Nuka Cola Schematics in Fallout 76

Thanks to the Nuka World on Tour update, you can now visit an amusement park-like area that is entirely themed after the wonderful beverage that is found throughout the Fallout universe. This area has many things to interact with including a tend called the Nuka-Cade. This arcade area has multiple games for you to play and prizes for you to earn. Each time you complete a game, you will get points which can then be used to purchase prizes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get the Weaponized Nuka Cola Schematics, you will need to save up 20,000 Points. This can be done by playing the games in the Nuka-Cade and by participating in the Nuka World on Tour events. Once you have the necessary points, go to the prize terminals in the Nuka-Cade and purchase the schematics.

Once you use the schematics from your inventory, you will see that the game says you unlocked the Nuka Gun. That might make you assume that you unlocked a weapon that you can build. That is not the case. Instead, go to a Chem Station and you will see that you unlocked the ability to craft new ammo and mods for the Thirst Zapper weapon which is also attainable from the prize machines. The ammo you can create requires the usage of Nuka Cola so make sure that you have plenty on hand before you start your crafting journey.