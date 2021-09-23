What do shrines do in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

All across the Diablo franchise, the randomly generated dungeons have been the most iconic, wonderful, and frustrating parts of the games. However, the devs don’t want their generated maps to be all labyrinths and hungry monsters; they also added things like treasure chests, body looting, and shrines.

However, unlike gear that you can right-click and learn all about, shrines can be a little more cryptics with what they do. So, let’s talk about everything you should know about shrines in Diablo II: Resurrected.

Shrine basics

To start, shrines can generate anywhere in any map in Diablo II (excluding boss arenas and town hubs, of course). Generally, they add buffs to your character, but sometimes they offer health, loot, explosions, or even bigger monsters to fight. They tend to be either these rock structures with a glowing symbol above them or wells with different colored liquids in them.

Much like monster resistances, shrines can be complicated because while they tell a player what buff they do, they do not explain how it affects them. For example, the Combat shrine gives you some nice flavor text saying, “you feel ready for combat,” but what does that mean? Boosted damage? More attack speed? Buffed strength? It can get confusing and unclear very quickly.

Shrine types

There is a large multitude of shrine types, so let’s go through each and how they buff/supply your character.