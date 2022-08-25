What do the golden glowing flowers do in Genshin Impact? Answered

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is packed with new features, characters, and quality of life improvements. Sumeru is littered with mysterious, golden glowing flowers. Outside of changes to the game, each new region includes some quality-of-life changes integrated into the world design itself. In addition to Four Leaf Sigils, these golden glowing flowers make traversal a breeze. This guide will explain where to find golden glowing flowers in Genshin Impact and what they do.

Related – How to use Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact

What to do with golden glowing flowers in Genshin Impact

Sumeru is a location filled with sky-high trees and massive rolling hills. Sheer cliffs and rides that climb into the sky. Climbing these tall structures and objects is difficult with the stamina system Genshin Impact contains. Some characters, such as Kazuha, provide stamina boosts, but that won’t be enough to climb the mountains Sumeru has to offer. While climbing many of the sheer walls in Sumeru, you may notice a bright, golden light sticking out against the usual green and grey palette of the hills. You can see what they look like pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While climbing a surface, golden glowing flowers will buff your maximum stamina and instantly refill your meter. This is an excellent quality of life feature designed to help players navigate the treacherous climbs this location has to offer players. When used in conjunction with Four-Leaf Sigils, you can navigate the tallest mountains Sumeru and Genshin Impact has to offer.

Related – Genshin Impact: “Silent Seeker of Knowledge” Quest Guide

Once you grab a golden glowing flower, it takes considerable time before it respawns in the same spot. Make sure you grab the flower and take advantage of the stamina boost to reach the next one or a flat surface to rest on.