What does DBNO mean in Rainbow Six Extraction?

In Rainbow Six Extraction, DBNO stands for “Down But Not Out” and refers to the state of an Operator whose HP has been reduced to 0, but who has not been KOed. So, when the New York City region’s Safety First Study objective tasks you with completing an Objective without a DNBO state, it basically means you have to complete an Objective without your HP being reduced to 0. You have to do it without a KO state too, but that’s obvious because it’s impossible to complete an Objective in a KO state.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction never die, no matter how much damage they take. Instead, when their HP reaches 0, they either go into a DBNO state, or a KO state. They’ll go into a DBNO state if there is some means available with which to revive them. If you’re playing in co-op, then any member of the squad can revive a DBNO squadmate without the need for special equipment. If you’re playing solo, or if your squad is wiped out, or if they just can’t reach you to revive you, then you will need special equipment to revive yourself. If you’re unable to revive yourself before you bleed out, or before you take too much additional damage, then you will go from DBNO to KO. Once KOed, an Operator must be picked up and moved to the Extraction Pod by another player, otherwise the KOed Operator will become the Objective in a MIA rescue mission.

Related: Best React Tech in Rainbow Six Extraction

A DBNO Operator can revive themself using a Revive Kit, which is an item of REACT Tech available to any Operator. Doc can also revive himself if he has shots left in his Stim Pistol, as can Finka if she drops to 0 HP while Adrenal Surge is active.