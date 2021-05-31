What does Kucha Gusha mean in Genshin Impact?

Each day during the Mimi Tomo event, players need to track down and speak with some Hilichurls. They will give players words and phrases that they will need to translate. One of the Day 5 phrases is Kucha Gusha.

The good news is that players are not expected to magically know what this means, and have access to a Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that was given to them at the start of the even by Ella Musk. They can use this to work out the meaning.

For Kucha Gusha, the phrase actually translates to “seed”, so the Hilichurl wants players to give him some kind of seed item. We gave him Dandelion Seeds, and he was perfectly happy with that and proceeded to give us the information we need to find the Unusual Hilichurl’s Day 5 location.

If you don’t have Dandelion Seeds, you can find them directly outside the gates of the city of Mondstadt. You can pick them by hitting them with an Anemo ability and then interacting with them.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.