What does Lata Boya Sada mean in Genshin Impact?

Day four of the Mimi Tomo event is here, and that means translating more phrases for the Hilichurls. This is the second phrase that players need for day four. Tracking down the Unusual Hilichurl is worth it, as players will earn some Primogems and nice decorations for their Serenitea Pot.

Thanks to the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. On Day 4, players get through the vast majority of the quest before running into an awkward phrase, in this case, “Lata Boya Sada”.

Lata Boya actually translates to a color, and means blue. Sada, on the other hand, means solid or hard. So, we can figure out that the Hilchurl wants something hard and blue. Interacting with them again will will bring up your Invetory and you can pick and item to give them. We went with a Crystal Chunk which meets both requirements. After that, he will give you the location and time to find the Unusual Hilichurl on Day 4.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.