What does Remembrance of the Lichdragon do in Elden Ring?

At the end of Fia’s questline in Elden Ring, you’ll travel to the Deathbed Dream to take on Lichdragon Fortissax. Once you topple the dragon, it’ll drop 90,000 Runes, along with a unique boss item, Remembrance of the Lichdragon. Like other Remembrances dropped by bosses, you can take this item to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold to earn yourself some high-quality loot.

If you give the Lichdragon Remembrance to Enia, you’ll be able to obtain one of two Incantations: Death Lightning or Fortissax’s Lighting Spear. The former allows you to rain lightning on your surroundings, while the latter sees your character summon two lightning spears before plunging them into the ground, creating a lighting shockwave around you.

It’s worth noting that the Remembrance will disappear after using it, meaning you can’t use one Remembrance to get both items. Fortunately, you can duplicate it at a Walking Mausoleum to obtain both Incantations on a single run.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be aware that you’ll need an exceptionally high Faith stat in order to use either of these Incantations. Death Lightning calls for 47 Faith, while Fortissax’s Lightning Spear requires 46 Faith. Faith builds are likely to get a lot of use out of exchanging the Remembrance with Enia, but melee-builds might want to consider simply consuming it for Runes if they have no interest in using magic.

