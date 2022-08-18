What does the Lightning Strikes Twice mod do in Destiny 2? Everything you need to know

Destiny 2’s Season 18 is fast approaching, and with it is a new set of seasonal mods at Guardians’ disposal to defeat Champions and enhance their abilities. With the new season bringing the electric subclasses to the forefront in the Arc 3.0 subclass update, fans can expect the Artifact to have plenty of options to expand their potential for destruction. Here’s what you need to know about the Lightning Strikes Twice mod in Destiny 2.

What will the Lightning Strikes Twice mod do in Destiny 2?

Some of the mods included in the Artifact bring back familiar staples in Guardians’ arsenals like Anti-Barrier Sniper and Overload Bow mods for champions, while others are designed to bring new options into the mix for Guardians. The new set includes Bad Amplitude, a Class armor mod that stacks the new jolt debuff onto Champions after damaging them with your Arc abilities, as well as the new Lightning Strikes Twice mod.

Players can equip this mod in their Class armor, which typically holds seasonal mods with significant build-altering abilities. Bungie has yet to reveal the full capabilities of the mod, but mentioned it alongside other Season 18 mods like Hype Train and Bad Amplitude as having plenty of potential to “make a spicy Guardian even spicier.” Players can find out for themselves when the season launches on Tuesday, August 23.

Maximizing builds to include mods like Lightning Strikes Twice and Hype Train Conductor will be a must for Guardians looking to zap their foes as efficiently as possible with the Arc 3.0 subclasses during Season 18. With Arcstrider Hunters having the new Gathering Storm super, expanded abilities for Striker Titans, and a refined arsenal for Stormcaller Warlocks, it’s the perfect time to get zappy.