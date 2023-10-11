What Is Cutthroat in MW3? Modern Warfare 3’s New Mode Explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is fast approaching, and with it comes a slew of new and returning features, including gameplay options, Zombies, and modes. One of which is a newly announced mode, Cutthroat.

The new mode will be a great offering for players who are fans of Gun Game and prefer to play in smaller teams, and we have all the details on this mode here in this guide for you.

What is Cutthroat in Modern Warfare 3?

For 1v1 and 2v2 fans, Cutthroat will feel familiar with round-based elimination format and intense close-quarters. It's 3v3v3 with custom Loadouts, a moving flag, and 3-way firefights 💪 pic.twitter.com/prQjjJfCAN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

Cutthroat is a new game mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which sees three teams of three (3v3v3) fight it out in a round-based elimination mode in close-quarters areas.

In this mode, players will be tasked with eliminating all the enemy players or capturing a moving flag whilst trying to keep themselves and their teammates alive. Players will only have one life, but unlike modes such as Search & Destroy, players can be revived, and you will be able to use your custom loadouts in this mode, so you are free to use your preferred equipment. As a bonus, this new game mode will be playable on all the game’s maps at launch.

This is just one of the many new and returning features coming in this year’s Call of Duty, with the recent Call of Duty Next event revealing and highlighting a ton of information about the upcoming shooter. For one, the game will feature 16 maps at launch, all of which are remastered and reworked classics from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, with multiple new maps coming after launch. Additionally, features such as map voting and the classic style minimap are making a return, an increased time to kill, the new Tac-Stance, a completely reworked perk system, a new gunsmith feature called Aftermarket parts, and load more including Zombies and equipment changes.

Players will be able to experience some of these new features and the new Cutthroat game mode during the game’s Open Beta, which will take place October 12-13 if you have early access and will open up for everyone else on October 14-16 on all platforms. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10.