What is Estimated Repair Time in Tower of Fantasy, and can you skip it? Answered

While adventuring out in the wide world of Tower of Fantasy, you might have come across strange big lockboxes, complete with a digital timer. In truth, these are supply pods scattered around the world of Aida, and they hold a variety of rewards for those patient enough to gain entry. But you might be wondering what these pods even are and how to skip their Repair timers. We hope that our guide will help you find out everything you need to know about supply pods and their Estimated Repair timers.

Tower of Fantasy Estimated Repair Timer supply pod

When you’re adventuring in the Tower of Fantasy, you will come across plenty of chests in the open world. Most of these chests will contain a resource or two, and usually some XP points. However, if you’ve played long enough, you’ll come upon the round-shaped supply pods. These will be immediately distinctive by their shape and size, but even more obviously by a digital timer that hovers above them. The timer represents the amount of real-time that it takes for the chest’s locks to “repair” and will have to tick down before the pod opens and reveals its contents. The bounty that can be found inside one of these chests is usually rare upgrade materials and chunks of XP. These items are valuable, but arguably not worth specifically waiting for.

How to skip the Estimated Repair Time?

While it would be very useful to know of a way to speed up or cut down on the supply pod’s timer, sadly, there is currently no known way to do so. It seems that these chests are time-gated on purpose, so it would be best practice for players to make a note of where they’ve found one and come back later when the timer has ticked down. Otherwise, waiting around for these will seriously cut into your adventuring time, and is generally not really worth it. In fact, you would probably profit more to simply keep going and explore, then maybe come back later for a pod or two if they’re on your way and you know that the Estimated Repair Time is up.