What is the best build for Gorou in Genshin Impact?

Gorou is a new 4-star character in Genshin Impact with a special niche in the game. Gorou is a support character, but he doesn’t work as a support for all teams. This is because Gorou is designed to specifically buff Geo characters in your team.

Generally, Gorou’s buffs are only useful for Geo characters. He can buff DEF% and Geo DMG%, which doesn’t really benefit any other characters in the game. As a result, it’s recommended you do not use Gorou in teams that are not focused on Geo characters.

This makes teambuilding with Gorou a little restrictive, as it forces him into very specific teams. Fortunately, he performs his niche well and will be a valuable asset to those who are building mono Geo teams, something that will prove to be strong with the arrival of Arataki Itto.

Here are the best builds for Gorou in Genshin Impact:

Best weapons for Gorou

Gorou has an expensive Elemental Burst, but an Elemental Skill with a long cooldown. As a result, you want to make sure Gorou can keep his Elemental Burst up. For this reason, it’s recommended you build Gorou with a weapon that provides a large amount of Energy Recharge.

The Favonius Bow will suit Gorou well. Generally, Itto will also have minor issues with his Energy Recharge, so the Favonius Bow also lets you funnel energy to him once Gorou lands a critical hit. The Energy Recharge will also help ensure he can keep his Elemental Burst up.

If you don’t have a Favonius Bow, you can also consider using the Sacrificial Bow. This weapon will reset the cooldown of your Elemental Skill occasionally, which will help augment the long cooldown and funnel more energy into Gorou’s Elemental Burst.

Best artifacts for Gorou

Gorou does not deal much damage, so there is no need to build a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams on him. Instead, you can consider using a 2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams for the DEF% boost, and then a 2-piece The Exile artifact set. The Exile provides an Energy Recharge bonus.

You can also consider building a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set. This set will increase ATK for all of your party members after using an Elemental Burst. This isn’t amazing for some Geo characters, like Itto who scales off of DEF. But if you are using Ningguang as the Main DPS, for instance, the Noblesse Oblige will help increase her damage.

Aim for these substats:

As a character with issues in keeping his Elemental Burst up, building as much ER as you can is helpful. DEF%: Many of Gorou’s skills scale with his DEF, so keeping his DEF% high is important.

Best team for Gorou

Gorou functions as a Geo support character. Furthermore, a significant part of his kit is buffing DEF%. This means even if he is chosen to buff Ningguang, she won’t be able to take full advantage of Gorou’s kit. (Ningguang scales off of ATK.) As a result, Gorou currently only works with one or two teams at the moment.