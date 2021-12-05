What is the end date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 may have just begun, but that doesn’t stop players from wanting to know when it is over. Some folks are just curious, while others like to plan ahead and make predictions about the future based on such things.

According to the Battle Pass screen in the game, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will come to an end on March 19th, which is the last day the Battle Pass will be active for. That is 104 days, which is actually pretty standard for recent Fortnite seasons, clocking in at 14 weeks.

Over the course of the season, players will have all manner of things to do. There are new Weekly Seasonal Quests for them to complete, along with all-new Milestones for the season. There are new mechanics like the Victory Crown and the Tent to get to grips with, and an entire new island to explore with 12 named locations and countless landmarks.

The map has undergone a major shakeup and is currently almost covered in a blanket of snow, although leaks indicate that this will be fading away after the winter months have passed. As such, there is plenty for players to do before the end of the season, and earning those all-important Battle Stars for your Battle Pass should be easy to do.