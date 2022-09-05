What is the new Fortnite Battle Bus song, and where else can you hear it?
How to listen to Say It Proud.
Fortnite players will have noticed that the Battle Bus has recently started playing a song as it flies over the map, but the Battle Bus speakers are a little tinny, and, of course, you always have to jump out of the bus before you hear the whole song. It’s a catchy, punky little number about being proud of whoever or whatever you may be. The good news is that you can listen to the whole song and don’t have to do so through the Battle Bus speakers.
What is the new Fortnite Battle Bus song called?
The new Battle Bus song is called Say It Proud, and it was written and recorded just for Fortnite. In other words, it’s not a licensed track, so there’s no artist credited with writing and recording it. The song was added to Fortnite as part of the Rainbow Royale 2022 event and has a very Rainbow Royale-ish kind of a message.
Where to listen to the new Fortnite Battle Bus song
You can purchase the new Fortnite Battle song for free in the Fortnite Item Shop. Just open the Item Shop and scroll down to the Rainbow Royale rows. Select the Say It Proud music item, then select purchase (it won’t cost you any V-bucks). You can also gift the song to a friend, although they can also get it for themselves for free.
Say It Proud has also been uploaded to YouTube, so you can listen to it there. Or, seeing as we’ve embedded it below, you can listen to it here and now!
Fortnite Battle Bus song lyrics
It’s alright to be us
Fight for a word
Underserved
Overstay
Flags made to fly
Rainbows shining
We’ll drive out hate
Follow a light
Feel our pride
Kill the pain
Force on our own
Never broken
You’ll know our names
Throw your fist up
Say it proudly,
“Hear us!”
Make them listen
Say it loudly
“Hear us!”
Can’t fit right in
We were made to stand right out
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us
Life is a verb
Overheard
In the rain
Love, we decide
Through the darkness
Our colors wave
Follow the signs
Feel our pride
Kill the pain
Force on our own
We’re the chosen
We’ll lead the way
Throw your fist up
Say it proudly,
“Hear us”
Make them listen
Say it loudly,
“Hear us”
Can’t fit right in
We were made to stand right out
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us
Glass shatters
Windows and doors
Ceiling’s coming down
And now we dance on the floor
Glass shatters
Winning the war
Marching to our sound so loud
We can’t be ignored
Throw your fist up
Say it proudly,
“Hear us”
Make them listen
Say it loudly,
“Hear us”
Can’t fit right in
We were made to stand right out
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us
Throw your fist up
Say it proudly,
“Hear us”
Make them listen
Say it loudly,
“Hear us”
Can’t fit right in
We were made to stand right out
It’s alright to be us
It’s alright to be us