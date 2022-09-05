What is the new Fortnite Battle Bus song, and where else can you hear it?

Fortnite players will have noticed that the Battle Bus has recently started playing a song as it flies over the map, but the Battle Bus speakers are a little tinny, and, of course, you always have to jump out of the bus before you hear the whole song. It’s a catchy, punky little number about being proud of whoever or whatever you may be. The good news is that you can listen to the whole song and don’t have to do so through the Battle Bus speakers.

What is the new Fortnite Battle Bus song called?

The new Battle Bus song is called Say It Proud, and it was written and recorded just for Fortnite. In other words, it’s not a licensed track, so there’s no artist credited with writing and recording it. The song was added to Fortnite as part of the Rainbow Royale 2022 event and has a very Rainbow Royale-ish kind of a message.

Where to listen to the new Fortnite Battle Bus song

You can purchase the new Fortnite Battle song for free in the Fortnite Item Shop. Just open the Item Shop and scroll down to the Rainbow Royale rows. Select the Say It Proud music item, then select purchase (it won’t cost you any V-bucks). You can also gift the song to a friend, although they can also get it for themselves for free.

Say It Proud has also been uploaded to YouTube, so you can listen to it there. Or, seeing as we’ve embedded it below, you can listen to it here and now!

Fortnite Battle Bus song lyrics

It’s alright to be us

Fight for a word

Underserved

Overstay

Flags made to fly

Rainbows shining

We’ll drive out hate

Follow a light

Feel our pride

Kill the pain

Force on our own

Never broken

You’ll know our names

Throw your fist up

Say it proudly,

“Hear us!”

Make them listen

Say it loudly

“Hear us!”

Can’t fit right in

We were made to stand right out

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us

Life is a verb

Overheard

In the rain

Love, we decide

Through the darkness

Our colors wave

Follow the signs

Feel our pride

Kill the pain

Force on our own

We’re the chosen

We’ll lead the way

Throw your fist up

Say it proudly,

“Hear us”

Make them listen

Say it loudly,

“Hear us”

Can’t fit right in

We were made to stand right out

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us

Glass shatters

Windows and doors

Ceiling’s coming down

And now we dance on the floor

Glass shatters

Winning the war

Marching to our sound so loud

We can’t be ignored

Throw your fist up

Say it proudly,

“Hear us”

Make them listen

Say it loudly,

“Hear us”

Can’t fit right in

We were made to stand right out

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us

Throw your fist up

Say it proudly,

“Hear us”

Make them listen

Say it loudly,

“Hear us”

Can’t fit right in

We were made to stand right out

It’s alright to be us

It’s alright to be us