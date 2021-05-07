What is the release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2?

The Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier livestream dropped plenty of news, including a closed beta for the game as well as an extended final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and its DLC episode, Episode Intermission. The livestream also revealed some nice tidbits about the previously confirmed Final Fantasy VII Remake part two, including more information concerning its development progression.

Although the livestream didn’t directly confirm a release date for the title, Nomura did reveal that development for part two is “going smoothly” and that the game will take place directly after Intergrade. Considering the June release date for Intergrade and its DLC, Episode Intermission, we can possibly assume that Remake part two’s release will be, at the earliest, in 2022.

Nomura also mentions that Cloud will be running in the wilderness in the sequel and that it will have a “different atmosphere” from the previous title. The change of pace makes sense, since in the original Final Fantasy VII the game changes drastically once the party leaves Midgar and explores the world proper. It’ll be quite interesting to see how Remake part two handles the more visibly natural environments.

It also seems that Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura was dying to share news with fans earlier but was told no by producer Yoshinori Kitase, who stated they needed clearance from all other departments first. It’s interesting to see Nomura so passionate about the title, since he won’t be returning as a director (though he’ll remain as the overall Final Fantasy VII Remake and spin-off creative director).

You can learn more about Episode Intermission’s main and supporting cast and their voice actors, how the battle system works, and all of Intergrade’s graphical improvements and features.