Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission trailer reveals gameplay and story, exclusive to PS5 for six months

Back in April Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier livestream, which would guest star developers Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura. Said livestream dropped today and delved into The First Soldier, including confirmation of a closed beta set for early June. It also revealed a welcome surprise, as viewers who tuned in were treated to a final extended trailer for both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and its DLC episode, Episode Intermission.

The Intergrade trailer mainly flashes through the major events of the original Remake, but this time with the enhanced PlayStation 5 graphics previously outlined. The second trailer gives us a much deeper look into Intergrade’s DLC, Episode Intermission, which stars Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar by secret order from the interim Wutai government. Scarlet makes a surprise appearance and even pilots a mech suit, which looks very similar to the Magitek armor from Final Fantasy VI, and the summon Ramuh is shown off during the ensuing battle. The fight also showcases Yuffie and her partner Sonon Kusakabe as we see how their combat works. There’s also some new footage for the Fort Condor minigame (thanks Nibel for the screenshots):

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer being shown on the First Soldier stream right now



First look at Fort Condor minigame pic.twitter.com/dWSQM8DuRh — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 7, 2021

Both trailers also showcase Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII characters Weiss and his younger brother Nero, who wields gravity magic. The livestream revealed that Intergrade will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for at least six months.

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and its DLC will release on June 10 for PlayStation 5. Check out the new trailer below, as well as the full livestream. You can also learn more about Episode Intermission’s main and supporting cast and their voice actors, as well as how the battle system works.