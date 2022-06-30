God of War Ragnarok producer insists game isn’t delayed as fans demand release date

Throughout June, God of War Ragnarok’s release date has been quite the hot topic and has whipped fans into a near frenzy. After it was initially reported that the game wouldn’t meet its 2022 release window, another source not only said this wasn’t the case, but that an official date would be shared before the end of June.

As it stands, it doesn’t look like that’s happening after all, and now the game’s producer has publicly asked that fans try and remain patient. Taking to Twitter, Cory Barlog, who directed and wrote the 2018 God of War and is producing Ragnarok, simply said: “If it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me. So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.”

Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, that wasn’t enough to satiate some people. At least one fan asked Barlog to just admit the game is being delayed, but Barlog insists that it will still be out before the end of 2022. He added that they’re not ready to show anything yet, essentially repeating what he said back in April.

As for the supposed release date reveal, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who was the one to say it would happen in June, continues to claim that it was planned. While the situation has obviously changed, Schreier also believes that God of War Ragnarok has not been subjected to another delay.

The game had suffered from an internal delay once before due to Christopher Judge, the actor for Kratos, requiring extensive surgery. Rather than recast the role while he was unavailable, developer Santa Monica opted to wait until he had recovered.

God of War Ragnarok is Sony’s next major PlayStation exclusive and will continue Kratos and Atreus’ story as they seek the Norse God of War Tyr and come into conflict with the God of Thunder himself, Thor. It will also serve as the finale of the series’ Norse saga.