What is the undiscovered collectible at Angrboda’s Treehouse in God of War Ragnarok?

The first time you visit Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok, you’re playing as Atreus and you follow Angrboda through Ironwood to her treehouse. If you check the map in your journal after you’ve arrived at Angrboda’s Treehouse, you’ll see that your completion for Jotunheim is at 0%, and that there is only one collectible listed. Unfortunately, that collectible is listed as “undiscovered”, and no matter where you look, you can’t find it anywhere. Well, we’re here to tell you that you should stop trying to find it. At least for now.

Related: How old is Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

How to get the undiscovered item at Angrboda’s Treehouse in Jotunheim

During your first visit to Angrboda’s Treehouse, when you’re playing as Atreus, it’s impossible to get the undiscovered collectible or to raise your completion percentage for Jotunheim above 0%. The undiscovered collectible is actually a flower called Ironbell that you need to collect in order to complete the Nine Realms In Bloom quest, but you haven’t unlocked that quest yet, so the Ironbell flower isn’t showing up. It’s actually to the southeast of Angrboda’s Treehouse at the end of a short canyon, as shown in the screenshot above, but you can’t come back and collect it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. Then, playing as Kratos, you can get it and get 100% completion of Jotunheim.

So, simply ignore the undiscovered collectible for now, and continue getting to know Angrboda. She is, after all, destined to be Atreus’ soulmate, and the worst thing you can do is get in the way of true love. It’s certainly not worth doing that over some trivial little collectible flower. Once you’ve played all the way through The Path questline, you can come back to Jotunheim and Angrboda’s Treehouse with Kratos and Freya and pick the Ironbell flower.