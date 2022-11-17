What is the undiscovered collectible in The Southern Wilds of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Vanaheim is the realm that you visit in order to complete The Reckoning goal during The Path main story quest line. After fighting with Freya again, this time protecting her from Atreus in his grizzly bear form, you form a temporary alliance with her, agreeing to accompany her to Vanahaim and help her destroy the source of the curse that binds her to Midgard.

The Mystic Gateway from Sindri’s House transports you to The Southern Wilds region of Vanaheim, and the first thing you’ll do if you’re trying to get 100% completion by getting all the collectibles, is check the map. There you’ll see one Normir Chest, one Legendary Chest, one Artifact, one of Odin’s Raven, and one “Undiscovered” collectible. When a collectible is “Undiscovered”, this usually means you can’t get it yet, and will have to complete some other objectives before coming back to get it later. But which objectives? And how much later?

How to get the undiscovered collectible in The Southern Wilds

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectible in The Southern Wilds is a Frozen Spark Hel tear, which means it won’t be revealed until you start the Hel to Pay favor, which won’t happen until you visit Helheim for the Reunion goal on The Path main story quest line. Reunion is the 12th goal on The Path, and you first visit Vanaheim and The Southern Wilds during The Reckoning, which is the sixth. So, you’ve probably got several more hours of playing through the story before you can come back to Vanaheim and The Southern Wilds, and get this Hel Tear. Once it’s discovered, the Hel Tear is just a short distance north of The Southern Wilds Mystic Gateway on the right-hand side of the path. You can’t really miss it once it’s unlocked, and you don’t have to win any battles or complete any puzzles to get it.