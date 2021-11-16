Naruto has been one of the hottest collaborations that Fortnite has promised players in some time. After leaking months ago, the collaboration is finally upon us. Players who are wondering what time is Naruto coming to Fortnite will be happy to know that the shop is already filled with Naruto items.

Not only this, the Battle Bus has had a Naruto-style make-over, and Kakashi can also be found on the map as an NPC, with new items and challenges for players to complete.

You can find all the Naruto shop items below, and they are currently available in the store for anyone who wants to purchase them. They include skins for Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, and Sakura. This also includes some fun alternate skins, along with some harvesting tools and special emotes.

How long Naruto and the items stay in the shop is anyone’s guess. Epic normally gives about a week or so to make sure everyone who wants the items has a chance to get them, but there is no guarantee that will happen this time. As always, the bundles are certainly the best value for money, so anyone looking to grab everything should definitely snap up the bundles.

All Naruto Shop Items