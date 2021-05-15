What you need to farm to prepare for Eula in Genshin Impact

If you are planning on hitting the Eula Banner hard when it arrives in Genshin Impact, you will want to put in some prep work between and then. Farming up everything you need will take some time, and knowing exactly how much of each resource you need to get your hands on will be a big help.

In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to max out Eula, and where to get it all. Please note, this guide is largely built on leaked information, and will be updated as miYoHo make more information available.

Talent Materials

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Diligence x 3, Damaged Mask x 6 12500 3 Guide to Diligencex 2, Stained Mask x 3 17500 4 Guide to Diligencex 4, Stained Mask x 4 25000 5 Guide to Diligencex 6, Stained Mask x 6 30000 6 Guide to Diligencex 9, Stained Mask x 9 37500 7 Philosophies of Diligencex 4, Ominous Mask x 4, Dragon Lords Crown x 1 120000 8 Philosophies of Diligencex 6, Ominous Mask x 6, Dragon Lords Crown x 1 260000 9 Philosophies of Diligencex 12, Ominous Mask x 9, Dragon Lords Crown x 2 450000 10 Philosophies of Diligencex 16, Ominous Mask x 12, Dragon Lords Crown x 2, Crown of Insight 700000

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunck, and Gemstone

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstones can be found by defeated the Cryo Regisvine. The Cryo Regisvine can be found to the south of the Thousand Winds Temple in Mondstadt. It can also be obtained by fighting the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine.

Crystalline Bloom

Crystalline Bloom will only drop from the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine, so for efficiency it makes sense to farm both the Crystalline Bloom and Shivada Jade there.

Damaged Masks, Stained Masks, and Ominous Masks

Masks are easy to farm, dropping from Hilichurl enemies anywhere in the game. All players need to do is track down and fight groups of Hilichurls to farm these up quickly.

Dandelion Seeds

Dandelion Seeds can be found in large quantities outside of Mondstadt city. Remember, you will need an Anemo character to be able to farm them.

Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Resistance

The Resistance level up materials can be found at the Forsaken Rift domain, near Springvale in Mondstadt.

Crown of Insight

An extremely rare item that is only available through events, or by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree.

Dragon Lord’s Crown

Drops from the Azhdaha boss who can be found in the Beneath the Dragon Slayer Trounce Domain in Liyue.