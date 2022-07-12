What’s included in the Stray physical release? Answered

The internet likes cats, and Stray lets you play as a cat exploring a cyberpunk city. What’s not to love? While the game will primarily be a digital release, those looking to show some kitty love on their shelves will be able to pick up a physical copy. It’s only being sold for the PlayStation console versions of the game, and you can find all the important info below.

Stray Physical Edition for PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

Image via iam8bit

As stated, the physical release for Stray is only for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. They are both priced at $44.99 on the iam8bit store, which is the exclusive seller. The game box comes wrapped in a black matte O-sleeve featuring the game’s logo. Also included in the package is a 14.4” x 24” poster featuring the game’s first public piece of teaser art, a pack of six art cards, and a furry “pet-able” chenille patch — it’s meant to feel like the feline protagonist of the game. You can see the whole bundle in the picture above, but note that iam8bit says that the art shown is not necessarily final. The physical release for Stray is Tuesday, September 20.

Stray release date and platforms

Notably, that’s after the initial digital release of the game — roughly a full month, in fact. Stray’s digital release date is Tuesday, July 19. The cat adventure game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam then. Even better, PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers will get the game for free at launch. PC players can get a deal too: Stray is being sold at a 10% discount until launch day. It’ll be $29.99 USD / £23.99 then, but for now, it’s $26.99 / £21.59. Considering the game already made it to the top of the Steam wishlist, the discount is a nice move.