When does Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut release for PlayStation 4 and 5?

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was announced for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through the official PlayStation blog. The enhanced version of the game will come with tons of new features and content, such as a brand new island and storyline to explore and several PS5 exclusive upgrades.

This new version of the game comes during the one year anniversary of the original, which has now sold over 6.5 million copies as of March of this year. There’s also a sequel seemingly in the works, as well as the official reveal of a live-action film helmed by the John Wick director.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be releasing for both PS4 and PS5 on August 20, for $69.99 USD and $59.99 USD, respectively. For those who own the original version of the game, you have two options to upgrade: either by purchasing the PS4 Director’s Cut version of the game for $19.99 USD, or by purchasing the PS5 Director’s Cut version for $29.99 USD. And upgrading from the PS4 Director’s Cut to the PS5 Director’s Cut will cost $9.99 USD.

There’s also preorder bonuses for the digital and physical versions of the game. The physical version will include a digital soundtrack and artbook, while the digital version includes a free copy of the original game.