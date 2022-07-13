Attack on Titan and Dead by Daylight are doing a crossover event featuring multiple skins and themes from the animated series. During the event, these Attack on Titan skins will be available for a limited time, allowing you to dress your select favorite characters in these costumes. You won’t have long to grab these before they’re gone, though. When does the Attack on Titan collection release to Dead by Daylight?

What is the Attack on Titan collection release date?

The Dead by Daylight developers have not shared an exact release date for this collaboration. Given the recent increased promotion by the Dead by Daylight twitter page, it does look like it should happen before the end of July, but we cannot confirm this information. There have also been a handful of supposed leaks and rumors surrounding what the skins will be and who will be getting them, but none of this information can be confirmed now.

The developers have shared that if you purchase at least two outfits for characters from the Attack on Titan collection, you will receive the Military Police Regiment Crest Charm. It will be a reward alongside multiple other charms featured in the event when it goes live.

Purchase any 2 outfits from the Attack on Titan Collection to unlock the Military Police Regiment Crest Charm! pic.twitter.com/9SrHvuEMN5 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 13, 2022

You will receive the Scout Regiment Crest Charm if you purchase at least three outs from the Attack on Titan collection.

The Scout Regiment Crest Charm is received by purchasing any 3 outfits from the Attack on Titan Collection. pic.twitter.com/jJuJbT8PVM — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 12, 2022

These charms will be available for a limited time alongside the Attack on Titan skin collection. We will update this guide when we learn more concrete information regarding this collection’s release date, along with all the cosmetics that come with it.