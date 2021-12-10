When is the release date for Arc Raiders?

The Game Awards 2021 saw the first look at some proper gameplay footage for Arc Raiders, the first game from Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios. In the years since the studio’s creation, the developers have been quietly working away on the game and giving little away, and for now it seems they are still keeping some details close to their chest.

The trailer gave fans a look at the game’s cinematics and gameplay, which seems to mostly consist of third-person over-the-shoulder sci-fi shooting action. In the footage, a team of human survivors faces off against waves of robotic enemies, working together to resist their metallic overlords. The trailer also has a curiously lo-fi visual aesthetic to it, with VHS-like effects and the backing music of Robyn’s 2010 hit “Dancing On My Own” giving the trailer an interestingly anachronistic vibe. It remains to be seen if that’s a purely stylistic choice or if this mish-mash of old-school elements has greater story or gameplay significance in the final game.

Despite the extensive look at gameplay in the new trailer, specific details of the game’s release date are proving elusive. For now, it’s just known that Arc Raiders will release some time in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it’s available to wishlist right now.