One of the biggest reveals for the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play was a pair of announcements around one of their flagship franchises, Horizon. Along with a big update for Horizon Forbidden West, the presentation also showed off a trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off game for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 platform. But when is Horizon Call of the Mountain releasing?

When is the release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain?

Horizon Call of the Mountain was originally announced back in January. Currently, the newest game in the Horizon series is expected to be released on February 22, 2023. This will make it a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation VR2, which is important considering that the VR2 won’t feature backwards compatability with Sony’s previous VR hardware.

While the most recent trailer showcases some impressive visuals, including a glimpse at the combat and exploration mechanics of the game. Over on the PlayStation Blog, there are some story details available as well. Players will step into the role of Ryas, a former warrior with the Shadow Carja who seeks redemption by looking into a new threat to the Sundome. Sony also confirmed that the game would feature a cameo from Aloy herself, something that should bring joy to existing fans of the series.

Alongside the main gameplay of Horizon Call of the Mountain, players will get to enjoy a River Ride feature in the game. This will allow them to take a journey down a calm, relaxing river, periodically interrupted by the deadly machines that occupy the post-apocalyptic world. Because what journey through the Horizon world would be complete without a couple of machines to get in the way.

In addition to giving us more details on Horizon Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla has also rolled out an update for Horizon Forbidden West, which included several quality of life updates and a New Game+ mode.