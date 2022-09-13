When is the release date for Pikmin 4? Answered

The September 13 Nintendo Direct saw a ton of info regarding the company’s new and upcoming games. From releasing the newest Zelda title’s name to revealing a brand new Fire Emblem installment, a running theme of the Direct was sequels to major first-party franchises. One such announcement that came as a surprise to fans was a return to the long-dormant Pikmin franchise.

Image via Nintendo

Revealed for the first time at this Direct event, Pikmin 4 looks to rekindle the core gameplay of the series for the first time since the last mainline title — Pikmin 3 — debuted in 2013. Since that time, Nintendo released Hey! Pikmin, a platforming spinoff for the 3DS, as well as a re-release of Pikmin 3 for the Switch.

Besides the title drop of Pikmin 4, not much was revealed about the game in its first trailer. Featuring very little in terms of gameplay, this pre-rendered commercial ended with a single number in terms of its release date — 2023. For as nebulous a date as sometime next year may be, it’s difficult to gauge when next year the title will launch considering how little of the game was shown.

The announcement of Pikmin 4 came alongside the reveal of new content coming to Pikmin Bloom, an augmented reality mobile game akin to Pokemon Go. Considering how long you may have to wait until Pikmin 4 arrives, there’s no better time to give Pikmin Bloom a try and get to walking.