A pair of new Bayonetta 3 trailers show off Bayonetta’s allies, new gameplay

The last time we got a Bayonetta 3 trailer, we also got a confirmed October release date. The game is still a little over a month away, which means there’s time for yet another trailer. The latest was shown during September’s Nintendo Direct, and it showed off some of Bayonetta’s stylish moves and helpful friends.

The first trailer begins with a brief recap of the two previous games: first Bayonetta battled angels to recover her lost memories, then she defeated demons to rescue her best friend Jeanne. In the third game, she’ll be protecting the world from the mysterious Homunculi, a group of man-made monsters. She’s not alone in this fight though: the trailer takes time to shine the spotlight on returning allies Luka and the aforementioned Jeanne, as well as new character Viola, whom players will control a few times during the story.

After the Direct wrapped, Nintendo published an additional gameplay trailer dubbed Ways of the Witch. Over the course of nearly eight minutes, we see Bayonetta battling enemies in indoor and outdoor environments, using a wide range of combat tactics. These include a variety of summons called Demon Slaves, which come in categories like Wink and Assault. She can also embody the demons’ power herself using Masquerades.

The video gives us a sample of Viola’s power too: she fights using a sword. You can play through the game on a handful of different difficulty settings, letting you set the combat challenge to your comfort level. You can also equip accessories to further augment this. The trailer shows off the Immortal Marionette, which makes combos and blocking easier at the cost of a lower score at the end of each encounter. Bayonetta 3 also includes content settings like Naive Angel Mode, which toggles the amount of risque images shown on-screen.

You can play around with all of these settings next month. Bayonetta 3 will release on Friday, October 28. Preorders for the game’s various editions are available now.