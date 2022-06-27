When is the release date of the Dead by Daylight Mid-Chapter update for Chapter 24: Roots of Dread?

With each new Chapter in Dead by Daylight, developer Behaviour Interactive also launches a Mid-Chapter update. This usually comes along halfway between Chapter releases to change perks and the meta as a result, keeping the game fresh. This guide explains when the release date of the Dead by Daylight Mid-Chapter update is, so you know when to expect changes and alter your playstyle accordingly.

Related: When is The Dredge’s release date for Dead by Daylight? Answered

What date does the Mid-Chapter update for Roots of Dread release?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mid-Chapter update for Dead by Daylight Chapter 24: Roots of Dread comes to the game’s public test build on June 29. This is where the update will sit for a few weeks while the development team monitors the changes to see if any of them need to be reverted or tweaked further. Then, the Mid-Chapter update will be pushed to the live servers for all players on every platform. We don’t have a release date for the final launch of the Mid-Chapter update at the time of writing, but it should come within a couple of weeks of the public test server changes, meaning it could arrive in mid-July.

What is a Mid-Chapter update?

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Mid-Chapter update is a large update for Dead by Daylight consisting of changes to perks that have become stagnant. For example, with the Roots of Dread Mid-Chapter update, no less than 39 perks were changed. The purpose of the update is to change those perks and the way people play the game to mix things up and force everyone to find new strategies. Ultimately, these changes keep the game entertaining, because you never truly know what to expect.

How to play on the Dead by Daylight public test build

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only play the Dead by Daylight public test build on PC. You need to find the game in your library and then right-click on it. Next, select the Properties option, which opens a new menu. From here, click on the Betas tab and opt into the public test build. Now, the next time you open the game, you’ll be playing in the public test build with all of the Mid-Chapter update changes enabled, providing they’ve been pushed to this build. To revert this, follow the same process and simply opt for the main release version of the game instead of the public test build.