When is the Start Date for Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s launch was just the beginning. Now the game is out, it’ll be continuously supported for the next year at least to ensure a top of the line multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone experience for everyone invested in it.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2 players, the latest game’s launch is the tip of the iceberg. For the next year or so, both titles will be supported with new content and map rotations that will keep them feeling fresh. While MW3 launched with an inaugural season, the official start of the new content that will come to these games begins with Season 1. But no one knows when it will start.

When is the Start Date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1

At the time of writing, the start date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 is rumored to be December 6, 2023. However, this is based on the pattern Call of Duty seasons have followed in the past. We have no concrete data that shows this is when the season will start.

It would make sense for the season to kick off in December because it gives players a chance to explore everything the base game has to offer. Seasons add more content to the game and change almost everything, such as maps, item placement, and storylines. If this was released closer to the base game’s launch, it would exclude those who haven’t had a chance to thoroughly explore the title yet.

What’s New in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1

Activision Blizzard has revealed a huge chunk of the updated content that will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with Season 1 on Twitter. We’ve outlined everything we know is coming to the games below.

Three brand new 6v6 PvP maps for Multiplayer Mode

New Multiplayer modes such as Gunfight and All or Nothing, perfect for those custom loadouts

Added secrets and discoveries in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

Warzone will be updated with a completely new Urzikstan map

A holiday event and new game modes for the holiday season

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now the main focus for all live Call of Duty content, meaning players will be inundated with new activities and secrets to find over the course of the next year. It’s well worth keeping an eye on and playing to ensure nothing slips under the radar.