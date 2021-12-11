Where are the ice machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The best place to find an ice machine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is at a gas station, but not all gas stations have them. Only the larger gas stations at the following locations have ice machines:

East of The Daily Bugle

Northeast of Rocky Reels

West of Camp Cuddle

West of Logjam Lumberyard

Southwest of Shifty Shafts

Ice machines can also be found at restaurants. For example, the roadside diner north of Greasy Grove.

If you want to be sure of searching an ice machine before any other player does, either because you’ve working towards a daily quest or because you really like chilled fish, then you should aim to land as close to the ice machine’s location as possible. The longer it takes you to find that ice machine, the more likely it is that another player will get to it first.

Although ice machines don’t make much noise, they are indicated on the radial HUD display if you switch “Visualize Sound Effects” on, which makes them much easier to find. Ice machines usually just contain a few basic food and healing items. For better items, you’re better off spending some bars at a Mending Machine, which can also often be found at gas stations.