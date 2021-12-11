Where is Crackshot’s Cabin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Crackshot’s Cabin (otherwise known as the Nutcracker House) is on the south bank of a small lake in the north west section of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. It is opposite the Logjam Lumberyard and west of Shifty Shafts.

It’s worth knowing where Crackshot’s Cabin is because it’s an excellent landing spot. In just one small house there are four chests – two in front of the Christmas tree in the main downstairs room, and two on one of the rafters in the roof. To get the two chests in the roof, go up to the second floor, hack your way through the roof, then jump outside, and hack your way through the highest section of roof. Then carefully jump onto the rafter and loot the chests. Crackshot’s cabin also has quad bikes parked outside, which is perfect if you need to make a quick getaway from the storm, or maybe even from other players.

If you’re planning on landing at Crackshot’s Cabin, then be prepared to fight for control of the territory. Other players know there are four chests here, so it’s unlikely that you’ll land alone. For the same reason, it’s not really worth coming here later in the game, as other players will have stripped the house clean by the time you show up.