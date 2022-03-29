Where is the Behemoth Bridge location in Fortnite?

Fortnite maps have been known to have several smaller unnamed locations known as landmarks. Despite its name, Behemoth Bridge is one of these tiny landmarks, and should certainly be visited. Although, Chapter 3 has been known to hold a handful of bridges throughout its island, making the search for the landmark a confusing one.

Behemoth Bridge is set between The Fortress and Shifty Shafts and is the only bridge that has red steel beams around it. The location is most popular for being a part of a variety of weekly and narratives quests throughout each season. As most quests that mention the bridge task players to simply drive on it, it is worth noting players can discover a car nearby at the gas station located in The Fortress. These sort of quests also reward high amounts of XP, with weekly challenges currently dishing out 20,000 XP each upon completion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bridge also makes for a surprisingly underrated place to drop. Reason being, there is a walkway on the side of it that leads to six chests — more than enough to fill your inventory with weapons and health supplies. If its loot doesn’t meet your standards, there is also a small shed near the river below that holds an additional two chests.

