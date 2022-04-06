Awakening skills are some of the most powerful abilities in Lost Ark, serving as the capstone ability for the classes as they reach higher levels. You don’t get access to them until you’ve reached level 50 and have completed a long string of tasks called Awakening Quests.

One of these quests is called Warrior’s Vow and it is key to unlocking the first Awakening skill for the Warrior classes, including the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer advanced classes. To complete this quest, you’ll need to journey to the Tomb of the Great King Luterra and make a pledge before the statues of ancient warriors.

Where is the Shining Knight statue in Lost Ark?

One of the two statues you have to find and interact with is the Shining Knight statue. The quest, Warrior’s Vow, continues on where the previous one in the quest, Warrior’s Pride, picks up. After having received the power of the souls of the Luterran Elite Knights, Bowen will suggest that you visit their statues to pay your respects.

The quest is fairly straightforward, taking you through the Lastra Forest on the northeast portion of the Sunbright Hill map. The Lastra Forest map will look like it has branching paths, but don’t worry; every path goes to the same destination and you won’t miss out on any collectibles by going one direction or another. There will be a few boss fights to contend with, after which you’ll reach a portal of light. Head through it to the Tomb of the Great King of Luterra.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head forward and go down the platform to another boss fight against two armored knights. Once they’re defeated, go up the stairs and turn right. You’ll see a door with two giant statues on either side. The statue on the right side of the door is that of the Shining Knight. Simply interact with it to complete that portion of the quest.