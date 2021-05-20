Where to catch Hop Floppers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Gone fishing, again.
The legendary quest for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 is to spend time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades. Hop Floppers are a type of fish that can be caught in the game, and will give players a small amount of health, along with one minute of low gravity.
This means they will be able to jump much higher, and almost float a little in the air. Getting the Hop Flopper is easy, as different variants of it are available in all the biomes in the game. Only one of the Hop Floppers requires a Pro Fishing Rod to catch, while all the rest can be caught with the normal fishing rod.
|Drift Hop Flopper
|Anywhere
|Coho Hop Flopper
|Forest Areas
|Atlantic Hop Flopper
|Mountainous Areas – Pro Fishing Rod needed
|Chinhook Hop Flopper
|Swamp Areas
|Chum Hop Flopper
|Coastal Areas
To quickly do this challenge, it is a good to find Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades, then go to the top of mountains or high ramps. Eating the Hop Flopper and using the Shockwave Grenade to launch yourself from the top of the ramp or mountain should get you quite a bit of airtime.
The rest of this weeks challenges are below:
- Eliminate a player while swimming (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (0/150) – 24000 XP
- Get a pickaxe elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Build sandcastles (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Deal damage to descending supply drops (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Destroy opponent structures while driving a modded vehicle (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Destroy sandcastles (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP