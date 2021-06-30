Where to collect Doomsday Preppers guide in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to collect a Doomsday Preppers guide. This is just a small book, and the map is quite large but lucky for you we have tracked down where it is.

To get your hands on the Doomsday Preppers Guide, you will need to make your way to Hydro 16, which can be found near the dam between Lazy Lake and Slurpy Swamp.

The Doomsday Preppers Guide can be found on the floor of an office in the southeast corner of the main building at Hydro 16. It is a blue book with a picture of a Llama n the front, and a pencil on the side. All you need to do is interact with it to pick it up.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests