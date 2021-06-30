Where to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
The man likes his food.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places. As a hard working farmer, it would appear that what Farmer Steel loves to do more than anything else is get in the calories.
All his favorite places are restaurants on the island. All you need to do for this challenge is go to the following locations. Just walking inside the restaurant will be enough to finish it up, you don’t need to interact with anything while you are there.
- The Pizza Pit to the northeast of Corny Complex, just below the Orchard
- Fishstick’s restaurant at Craggy Cliffs
- Durrr Burger restaurant to the northwest of Slurpy Swamp
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP
- Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP
- Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP