Where to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places. As a hard working farmer, it would appear that what Farmer Steel loves to do more than anything else is get in the calories.

All his favorite places are restaurants on the island. All you need to do for this challenge is go to the following locations. Just walking inside the restaurant will be enough to finish it up, you don’t need to interact with anything while you are there.

The Pizza Pit to the northeast of Corny Complex, just below the Orchard

Fishstick’s restaurant at Craggy Cliffs

Durrr Burger restaurant to the northwest of Slurpy Swamp

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests