Where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
On the trail.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. There are four missing person signs in each location, and in this guide, we will show you where to find them.
To place the signs, all you need to do is walk up to the ghostly blue outlines of the signs and interact with them. Be alert when doing so, as other players will certainly try to take advantage of the couple of seconds it will take to eliminate you if they can.
Weeping Woods
Missing Person Sign #1
Missing Person Sign #2
Missing Person Sign #3
Missing Person Sign #4
Misty Meadows
Missing Person Sign #1
Missing Person Sign #2
Missing Person Sign #3
Missing Person Sign #4
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP
- Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP
- Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP