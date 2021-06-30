Where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. There are four missing person signs in each location, and in this guide, we will show you where to find them.

To place the signs, all you need to do is walk up to the ghostly blue outlines of the signs and interact with them. Be alert when doing so, as other players will certainly try to take advantage of the couple of seconds it will take to eliminate you if they can.

Weeping Woods

Missing Person Sign #1

Missing Person Sign #2

Missing Person Sign #3

Missing Person Sign #4

Misty Meadows

Missing Person Sign #1

Missing Person Sign #2

Missing Person Sign #3

Missing Person Sign #4

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests