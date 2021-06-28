Where to search the farm for clues in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges this week is to search the farm for clues. The farm in question is actually Steel’s Farm, the unnamed landmark to the northeast of Corny Complex. When you arrive, you will need to be on the lookout for small magnifying glass icons. It would seem that Farmer Steel has gone missing, potentially abducted by the invading aliens.

The icons are all grouped pretty close together, and you can find them all marked on the map below. All you need to do is interact with the icons to search for the clues.

There are three clues in total, and they are all very close together so will not take long to find.

Image by Gamepur

