Where to search the farm for clues in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
One of the challenges this week is to search the farm for clues. The farm in question is actually Steel’s Farm, the unnamed landmark to the northeast of Corny Complex. When you arrive, you will need to be on the lookout for small magnifying glass icons. It would seem that Farmer Steel has gone missing, potentially abducted by the invading aliens.
The icons are all grouped pretty close together, and you can find them all marked on the map below. All you need to do is interact with the icons to search for the clues.
There are three clues in total, and they are all very close together so will not take long to find.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP
- Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP
- Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP