Where to converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Beach bound.
Week 3 of Chapter 2 Season 7 in Fortnite brings all new challenges to complete if you want to get that sweet XP to level up your Battle Pass. One of the Legendary Quests is to speak with Sunny, Joey, or the newly added Beach Brutus. Doing so will net you an easy 15,000 XP.
Both Sunny and Beach Brutus can be found in Believer Beach, the new name for Sweaty Sands, while Joey can be found near Dirty Docks.
- Sunny – can be found on or below the pier in Believer Beach
- Beach Brutus – can be found along the west side of the beach in Believer Beach
- Joey – can be found in the brown building to the right of the entrance to Dirty Docks
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP
- Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP