Where to converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Week 3 of Chapter 2 Season 7 in Fortnite brings all new challenges to complete if you want to get that sweet XP to level up your Battle Pass. One of the Legendary Quests is to speak with Sunny, Joey, or the newly added Beach Brutus. Doing so will net you an easy 15,000 XP.

Both Sunny and Beach Brutus can be found in Believer Beach, the new name for Sweaty Sands, while Joey can be found near Dirty Docks.

Sunny – can be found on or below the pier in Believer Beach

Beach Brutus – can be found along the west side of the beach in Believer Beach

Joey – can be found in the brown building to the right of the entrance to Dirty Docks

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests