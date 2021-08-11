Where to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp Abduction Site in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Seek and destroy.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp Abduction Site. The Abduction Site can be found where Slurpy Swamp used to be. The alien mothership arrived and sucked up lots of the buildings, so everything has changed.
Now you will find massive holes in the ground where the buildings used to be, and far less cover and loot than you used to be able to find here. With everyone chasing the challenge, it will be a good idea to head here straight from the Battle Bus and loot up, then get your challenge completed and get out before it gets too busy.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 10 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP
- Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP
- Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP
- Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP
- Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP
Week 10 Epic Challenges
- Use the Grab-itron or Saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm – 30000 XP
- Travel in an Infalte-A-Bull – 30000 XP
- Visit the Guardian Towers (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Catch a gun while fishing – 30000 XP
- Outlast opponents (0/200) – 30000 XP
- Eliminations at close range – (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Damage Doctor Slone (0/50) – 30000 XP