Where to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp Abduction Site in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp Abduction Site. The Abduction Site can be found where Slurpy Swamp used to be. The alien mothership arrived and sucked up lots of the buildings, so everything has changed.

Now you will find massive holes in the ground where the buildings used to be, and far less cover and loot than you used to be able to find here. With everyone chasing the challenge, it will be a good idea to head here straight from the Battle Bus and loot up, then get your challenge completed and get out before it gets too busy.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:



Week 10 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP

Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP

Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP

Week 10 Epic Challenges