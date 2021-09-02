Where to destroy Stolen IO Intel in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the quests in Fortnite this week is to destroy stolen IO intel. The Imagined Order’s secrets must remain that way, it seems. There are a number of places you find the stolen IO intel.

There are three different spots that the stolen IO intel can be found, and you can see them marked on the map below by red arrows. Head to any of the locations and look for a glowing blue item, and that will be the intel.

You only need to destroy a single piece of intel, so this quest will not take long to complete. This will earn you 30000 XP toward your Battle Pass.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13 challenges below:

Week 13 Legendary Quests

Week 13 Epic Quests