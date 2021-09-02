Where to destroy Stolen IO Intel in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Buried secrets.
One of the quests in Fortnite this week is to destroy stolen IO intel. The Imagined Order’s secrets must remain that way, it seems. There are a number of places you find the stolen IO intel.
There are three different spots that the stolen IO intel can be found, and you can see them marked on the map below by red arrows. Head to any of the locations and look for a glowing blue item, and that will be the intel.
You only need to destroy a single piece of intel, so this quest will not take long to complete. This will earn you 30000 XP toward your Battle Pass.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13 challenges below:
Week 13 Legendary Quests
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP