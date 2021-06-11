Where to farm Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact – Sea Ganoderma spawn locations

Sea Ganoderma is a new resource that was added to Genshin Impact in the 1.6 update. It can only be farmed in one location the Golden Apple Archipelago that was also added in the update.

In this guide, we will show you where to go to farm this resource in the archipelago. Because this area is only in the game for a limited time, you can expect to see the resource moved to a new source in the game after 1.6 is over. When this happens, we will update this guide accordingly.

The in-game description for Sea Ganoderma is “A plant species that only grows in certain regions and islands of the ocean. Though it looks like a fungus of some sort, it actually comes from a substance secreted by certain soft-bodied organisms.”

Like all plants in Genshin Impact, Sea Ganoderma will respawn two days after you pick it, so players can set up a pretty solid cycle of farming until the area finally leaves the game. Sea Ganoderma will be used as an Ascension material for Kazuha, so any players looking to get this upcoming character will want to farm a lot of it.

The maps below will highlight the spawn locations of this plant.

Minacious Isle spawns

Pudding Isle Spawns

Twinning Isle Spawn Locations

Broken Isle