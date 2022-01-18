Where to find a Klomberry in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 continues to bring surprises for players and has introduced new items called Klomberries that can be fed to the new Klombo dinosaurs that are wandering around the island. The Klombos now wander around the map, doing pretty much whatever they want.

The Klomberires are actually very easy to find and can be picked as easily as any other food item that grows on the map.

To find Klomberries, players can head to the south of the island, where Haven can be found. Just to the south of her location, players will be able to find small bushes with blue berries growing on them. These are Klomberries, and players should be able to grab a dozen or so. If they have already been picked, they can just speak with Haven who will sell them for 25 Gold Bars each.

Now, head to the west, and players should be able to find a Klombo on the other side of the lake. If it is later in the game, it may well have wandered off. All they need to do is throw the Klomberries on the ground in front of the Klombo, and it will hoover them up and eat them. This will allow players to earn progress toward a milestone to feed Klomberries to the Klombos. They can also hold onto them and eat themselves if they need to.

Players can also find them growing randomly in other areas of the map, but the spot near Haven is the easiest, guaranteed place to find them.