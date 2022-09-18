Where to find a Port-a-Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to use it

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the Port-a-Bunker replaces the Port-a-Fort. It’s essentially the same idea — a kind of prefabricated structure in utility item form, that you can deploy instantly without having to build — but the Port-a-Bunker is much smaller than the Port-a-Fort. It’s essentially a wedge-shaped structure that you can either hide inside, or else position yourself on the ramps at either side. These ramps make it very easy to move in and out of cover by moving back and forth at the top of the ramps. The Port-a-Bunker is the only way to “build” in Zero Build modes.

Where to find a Port-a-Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Porta-a-Bunkers are Uncommon (green) loot so they should, in theory, be really easy to find. However, so far we’ve only found them once (they come in a pack of two), which makes us wonder if there’s a glitch making them drop less frequently than they should. It could also just have been bad luck. We found our Port-a-Bunker in a chest on a rooftop in the middle of Tilted Towers but, as we say, we’d been looking for quite a while, and haven’t found another one since.

How to use a Port-a-Bunker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found a Port-a-Bunker, the next thing you need to do is find at least one enemy. Now, don’t get to close, otherwise they’ll just run around your bunker. Ideally, you should deploy your Port-a-Bunker a long way from the enemy, and pick them off from long range while taking cover atop your bunker. Deploy it by throwing it in front of you. Make sure you throw it in the direction of the enemy, otherwise it won’t be at all useful. Once your bunker is built, the best way to use it is to crouch at the top of the ramps at either side and duck in and out of cover by moving back and forth at the top. For a quick escape, you can bounce off the tires at the front.