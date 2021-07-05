Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 locations

Week 5 of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite means a new set of Alien Artifacts has been added to the map. Once again, there are five up for grabs this week. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – Northeast of Craggy Cliffs

You can find the first artifact near a campsite to the northeast of Craggy Cliffs.

Alien Artifact #2 – Retail Row

You can find this artifact behind the bus stop at the basketball court in Retail Row.

Alien Artifact #3 – Misty Meadows

This is floating above the bell in the tower at Misty Meadows.

Alien Artifact #4 – Believer Beach

This is in the blew house, in the smallest part of the attic, at Believer Beach.

Alien Artifact #5 – Pleasant Park

This last one can be found in the gazebo in the center of Pleasant Park.

Don’t forget to check out all of the Week 5 Epic and Legendary quests as well.