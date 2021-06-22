Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 epic and legendary quests and challenges

Week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 introduces new challenges and quests for players to complete in the never-ending search for experience for their Battle Pass. This season Battle Pass is filled with all manner of skins, back blings, and harvesting tools that players will want to get their hands on.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000 with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP

Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Week 5 is all about takign the fight to the aliens, and IO. Despite the fact that IO are trying to fight back against the enemey invasion, they are still the enemy, after all.